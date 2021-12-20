El-rufai, speaker, Makarfi mourns Southern Kaduna monarch

Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State, Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Zailani, and former governor of the state, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, have described the death of the Agwam Bajju, His Royal Highness, Nuhu Bature, as a great loss to the state and the country at large.

In a separate condolence message issued by the trio to Tribune Online over the death of the royal monarch, El’rufai noted that the late monarch was a good man, a decent monarch and a proponent of peaceful existence, whose counsel and wisdom was always cherished.

The governor said that the Kaduna State Government acknowledges and salutes his stature as a royal father who sought to build bridges…