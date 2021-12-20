Equities investors earn N22bn despite reduced participation

On Monday, equities trading at the Nigerian bourse sustained the previous week sentiments as the benchmark index appreciated.

Equities investors, therefore, earned N21.6 billion as the market capitalisation settled at N22.13 trillion as against an opening of N21.11 trillion.

The day’s outing was largely determined by gains by FBN Holdings and Dangote Cement as they appreciated by 1.2 per cent and 0.6 per cent respectively.

Thus, the All-Share Index of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) advanced 0.1 per cent to 42,394.71 basis points.

Consequently, the Month-to-Date loss moderated to -2.0 per cent, while the Year-to-Date return increased to +5.3 per cent.

Performance across…