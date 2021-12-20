Ex-servicemen, others protest non-payment of allowances for 24 months

Retired Military Armed Forces personnel under the aegis of Coalition of Concerned Veterans (CCV), has said ninety percent (90%) of its members have not been paid the Security Debarment Allowance (SDA) as well as other allowances.

This was disclosed on Monday during a peaceful protest staged by the ex-servicemen of the Armed forces, alongside widows and orphans of the personnel, demanding the immediate payment of the allowance, among other entitlement.

The Members which started their protest at the legion office, proceeded to the Sir Kashim Ibrahim house to submit their letter of protest to the Governor, Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai.

