Kaduna lawmaker to enrol 500 persons into health insurance scheme

A Member representing Kaduna South in the Lower Chamber, Hon Mukhtar Monrovia, has disclosed that 500 of his constituents will be enrolled in the Kaduna State Contributory Health Insurance Scheme, noting that vulnerable, persons with disability (PWDs), and pregnant women will constitute 60%.

Hon. Monrovia stated this while fielding questions from journalists after meeting with the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Mohammed Baloni in Kaduna.

The Lawmaker explained that 30 beneficiaries will be added to the Scheme every month during his tenure in office.

The lawmaker explained that the beneficiaries will be selected from all the wards that make up Kaduna South Federal…