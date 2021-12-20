Less than 3% of Nigerians have insurance policies —Insurance expert

AN insurance expert and Managing Director, Midfield Insurance Brokers Limited, Mr. Deji Bolusemith, has said that less than three per cent of Nigerians have insurance policies.

Bolusemith explained that 90 per cent of the three per cent are the elite or those in the organised private sector.

He gave this explanation to Tribune Online on Friday in Lagos, while discussing the rationale behind the low recognition of insurance policies amongst Nigerians.

The insurance guru, while explaining the importance of Eagle Social Welfare Scheme as a policy, noted that there would be available, adequate and prompt medicare at all designated government and private hospitals to the reach of…