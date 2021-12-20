Osun rolls out Covid-19 booster doses

Osun State Government has announced that it is set to commence the administration of booster doses for persons that have completed two doses of AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer Bio-N-Tech or one dose of Johnson & Johnson.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode, on Monday, as part of the decisions of the State Executive Council meeting.

According to Osun government, eligibility for the booster dose includes persons who are 18 years and above, those who took the second doses of AstraZeneca, Moderna or Pfizer Bio-N-Tech in the last six months. Also eligible are those who took the first dose of Johnson and Johnson vaccine in the…