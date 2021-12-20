Sterling lessons from failures – Tribune Online

Failure can be demoralizing, but only if you’d let it be. Here are some of the inspiring lessons you can learn from the failures of a few influential leaders. This week’s article, “lessons from failures” is going to make you become a better leader.

Failure is a necessary experience on the condition that you want to eventually become successful. That may seem like an illogical and specious statement, since failure and success are generally considered complete opposites, especially in a nation as Nigeria. However, the experience of failure is both enlightening and motivating—as long as you view it with the right perspective; learning from your mistakes and working harder to…