Tension persists over electoral bill

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari returned to Abuja on Sunday from Turkey but there was no word on what he may do with the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

Unless it was signed Sunday, it will remain a case of declining assent as the deadline for the president’s signature has expired.

His arrival coincided with a warning issued by Civil society Organisations (CSOs), on Sunday, to besiege the National Assembly as the clock ticked over the expiration of the 30- day window allowed by the constitution for the president to assent to the bill forwarded to him by the National Assembly about a month ago.

President Buhari did not take any action on the bill before he left for the…