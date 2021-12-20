The blood of business – 2

When they were invited for a Zoom meeting with the CEO Vishal Garg, none of the nine hundred employees of the $7billion online mortgage company Better.com was prepared for what was to come. It was a brief meeting and in a terse address to them, the CEO announced the sack of all 900 of them at a go.

“I come to you with not great news,” he said. “The market has changed, as you know, and we have to move with it in order to survive. If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off. Your employment here is terminated effective immediately.”

He expressed the hope that the people concerned would be “more successful, more fortunate, and luckier…