We are ready to complement mainstream security agencies in fighting, Hunters association assures

Worried by the spate of insecurity in Nigeria, Hunters Association of Nigeria (HAN) has reiterated its readiness to join forces with other mainstream security agencies in the country to fight the menace ravaging the country particularly the Northern region.

The expression was made by the National Chairman of the Association, Alhaji Muhammadu Usman Baba Tola in Bauchi at the inauguration of new executives of the association.

He said that the country lately has been bedevilled by various forms of insecurity ranging from kidnappings, armed robbery, banditry, killings amongst others stressing that a peaceful and working Nigeria remains the priority of every hunter in the country,…