Ayandele mourns as Igangan loses traditional ruler

A prominent indigene of Ibarapaland and businessman, Dr Olusola Ayandele, has lamented the passage of the Asigangan of Igangan, Oba Abdul-Azeez Adewuyi Adeoye Aribiyan II (Gbadewolu I).

He described the late traditional ruler as a leader who dedicated his life to the development of his town as well as the protection of the rights of his people.

Ayandele, in a statement on Tuesday by his media aide, Mr Sola Adeleke, condoled with the people of Igangan and the entire Ibarapaland, saying the zone had lost a brave, courageous and disciplined leader who never compromised the integrity and dignity of his people.

He said: “It was with shock and disbelief that we received the…