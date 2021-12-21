Delayed release of N34.9bn approved arrears, liabilities: Pensioners beg for Buhari’s intervention

Nigerian pensioners, under the aegis of Electricity Sector Retirees Welfare Association (ESREWA), have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently intervene and ensure urgent release of their established arrears/liabilities over which many of their members have died pursuing.

ESREWA stated that the money in question is about N34.9bn, and is the established arrears and liabilities owed to NEPA/PHCN pensioners under Defined Benefits Scheme (DBS).

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja, the President of ESREWA, Elder Benjamin Amako, said, “We have been crying over the years, precisely since 2014 this money was approved. The Pensions Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) was…