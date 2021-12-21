Ganduje pays condolence visit to Kwankwaso over brother’s death

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has paid a condolence visit to the former governor Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, at his Bompai residence at Miller Road, over the death of his brother, Inuwa Musa Kwankwaso.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Comrade Abba Anwar a copy made available on Tuesday, to pressmen in Kano.

The statement said Governor Ganduje met Kwankwaso after paying a similar visit to the families of the deceased at Kwankwaso town in Madobi local government, where the governor was received by the District Head of Madobi, Saleh Musa Kwankwaso (Baba) and other members of the families.

At Bompai,…