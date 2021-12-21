NCC, SMEDAN collaborate on digital scheme for SMEs

TO give expression to its faith in the value of strategic partnership and commitment to collaboration, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has partnered with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) to establish an SME Digital Academy.

The SME Digital Academy is a public-private partnership initiative being driven by the NCC, SMEDAN, and Sapphital Learning Limited, a digital learning platform, essentially to provide micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) owners with digital skills to enhance their entrepreneurial skills. The partnership also aims to equip entrepreneurs and start-ups with the digital skills required to navigate the…