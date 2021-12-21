Nigeria to increase petroleum exploration reserve to 40 million barrels by 2030 ― Minister

The Federal Government has reiterated its determination towards increasing the petroleum reserve of the country from the current 36 million barrels to 40 million barrels million by the year 2030.

The increasing process of the reserve will be done through the diversification of the petroleum source from the Niger Delta basin to include the frontier basins of Anambra, Benue, Bida, Chad among others.

The disclosure was made by the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onuh while making opening remarks at a 2-day national workshop on petroleum research activities in Nigeria’s inland basins held at Chartwell Hotel, Bauchi on Monday.

