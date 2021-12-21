OPIC to spend N3.88bn on housing provision in 2022

The Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC) says it earmarks a total of N3.889 billion to be expended on various capital projects across the three senatorial districts of the state as well as recurrent expenditure for the 2022 fiscal year.

The financial analysis of the proposed budgetary allocation to (OPIC shows that N2.899 billion would be expended on capital expenditure, a total of N482 million is earmarked for personnel cost, while N507 million is for overhead cost.

Managing Director and Special Adviser to the Governor on OPIC, Abiodun Fari-Arole, while defending the corporation’s budget estimates before the state House Assembly, said a series of capital…