Osun 2022: Lasun Yusuf, Salam, Adeoti, pitch tent with Aregbesola’s caucus

The trio of the former deputy speaker, House of Representative, Lasun Yusuf; former speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Najeem Salam and former secretary to the state government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti on Tuesday pitched their political tents with The Osun Progressives (TOP), a caucus within the Osun All Progressives Congress (APC), that are supporters of the immediate past governor of the state, Mr Rauf Aregbesola.

The party chieftains were received at Oranmiyan house of Aregbesola’s political abode in Osogbo, the state capital, by hundreds of supporters of Aregbesola.

The three grassroot politicians who were part of political warlords in the state are likely vying for…