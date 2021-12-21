Selloffs of banking stocks dip equities market by 1bp

At the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), on Tuesday, sell-offs of banking stocks triggered a negative performance, despite investors’ interest in MTN Nigeria.

Precisely, the All-Share Index (ASI) of the local bourse settled one basis points lower to close at 42,388.57 basis points as Zenith Bank and Access Bank depreciated in shares value by 0.8 per cent and 0.6 per cent respectively.

Consequently, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date return was unchanged at -2.0 per cent and +5.3 per cent, respectively.

However, market sentiment as measured by market breadth, was positive as 20 tickers gained relative to 14 losers.

On the performance board, Meyer and CHI Plc recorded the highest…