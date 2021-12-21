South-west governors direct joint operations for Amotekun

Governors in the South West region have approved joint operation for the men of the Western Nigeria Security Network, Amotekun to patrol the entire region, to enhance inter-border patrol during the festive season.

The Chairman of the Southwest Governors Forum, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu who disclosed this on Tuesday, said the steps became necessary to provide adequate security to the people of the region.

Speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on Security, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo who described the decision as a round peg in a round hole, said the exercise will involve officers patrolling the roads, towns, and villages within the region on 24 hours basis.

Dojumo said that the…