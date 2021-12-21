The unending lies, deceits – Tribune Online

Facts and figures are churned out daily to show why the powers that be will not let the people’s economy thrive. Today, the educated make straw for the uneducated. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo in his book, ‘My Watch’, (p. 280) wrote that the performance of the politicians he handed over power to in 1979 was dismal and it was personally agonising to him. Well, whose fault?

He also spoke out after the elections in 1983 on the unseriousness of the Shagari administration. Again whose fault? The unseriousness in the polity today is the offshoot of Shagari’s government’s unseriousness. Today, with the…