The unending lies, deceits – Tribune Online

By
Headliners
-
11


deceits On friends with benefits, Sycophancy odili Lagos Assembly deserves commendation, Change begins with me, more than a political slogan, Shortage of staff in Oyo, flooding Avoiding another ASUU strike, Youths Odo Omi election Rickety vehicles on Nigerian roads, Fiditi Need for parliamentary system of government, On indiscriminate sale of sedatives, Nigeria Oyo Insurgency Nigeria, On Gumi’s poor image


Facts and figures are churned out daily to show why the powers that be will not let the people’s economy thrive. Today, the educated make straw for the uneducated. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo in his book, ‘My Watch’, (p. 280) wrote that the performance of the politicians he handed over power to in 1979 was dismal and it was personally agonising to him. Well, whose fault?

He also spoke out after the elections in 1983 on the unseriousness of the Shagari administration. Again whose fault? The unseriousness in the polity today is the offshoot of Shagari’s government’s unseriousness. Today, with the…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR