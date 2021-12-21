Tosin returns to the jungle after viewers’ votes

The two-part season finale episodes of the much-anticipated Gulder Ultimate Search will come with unpredictable twists and turns, one of which was the introduction of boomerangs.

For the first time, viewers were given the power to bring back one contestant. As explained by Toke Makinwa, the host, any contestant that possessed a boomerang, had a chance to return if voted in by the viewers.

Seven contestants possessed boomerang out of which four were evicted during the course of the show. The four who possessed boomerangs before their eviction were Tosin Emiola, Chidinma Okeibe, Esitima Edem, and Osasere “Osas” Agbonile (Jnr).

Following thousands of votes, Chidinma scored 37.2…