We are lagging behind due to research proposal writing issues ― ATBU laments

While other universities in the country are doing everything academically possible to attain excellence and high rankings, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi is not moving with the tide thereby remaining stagnant.

The lamentation was made by the management of the University which attributed its recent abysmal performance in the university ranking by the National University Commission (NUC), to lack of siting of research work, non-uploading of research work on Google Scholar and lack of collaboration, among others.

Director of Research, Innovation and Development of the University, Professor Fatima Sawa while speaking during a Step-down workshop on Grants Winning…