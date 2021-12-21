We’re not scared of direct primaries ― Governors

State governors have dismissed speculation that they are the reason behind President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to withhold assent to the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, saying that they are not scared of the use of direct primaries as the sole means by political parties to select election candidates.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, stated this after a meeting with the president at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

Dismissing suggestions that the president had danced to their tune by declining assent to the bill, he told correspondents state governors do not care whether the mode of primaries is direct or…