Yuletide: Ex-governor Yari donates 400 bags of rice, 20 cows to CAN

Former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdul-azeez Abubakar Yari Abubakar, has donated 400 bags of rice, 20 cows as well as one million naira cash to the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state to support them as they celebrate this year’s Christmas.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Chairman APC factional Publicity Committee, Ibrahim Birnin Magaji in a statement made available to the Nigerian Tribune.

He also said the same gesture was extended to the Igbo and Yoruba residents in the state through their respective associations.

The statement quoted the state secretary of Yari’s faction, Sani Musa Talata Mafara who represented the chairman Liman…