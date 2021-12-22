34-year-old allegedly killed by friends in Ondo

A 34-year-old man, Igbekele Awolope, has been allegedly killed by two of his friends identified as Celestine and Asas who dumped his remains in a river in Owabanbo, Idanre local government area of Ondo State.

Awolope who was said to have left his mother’s house after disposing of her property was found dead in the river while the two friends had fled the community after allegedly killing the young man.

Speaking, the mother of the deceased, Mrs Fungbe Akinso, said she brought her son to stay with her at Ajue village because she was not comfortable with his two friends at Owobanbo.

She explained that the two suspects invited the deceased to Owobanbo to come and work with them in…