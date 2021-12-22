50,000 Itsekiris benefited from Chevron’s GMoU in 16 years —IPCDC chairman

NO fewer than 50,000 Itsekiris from 23 host communities have benefited from strategic infrastructure, agriculture, education, healthcare and human capacity development programmes in the last 16 years under the Chevron Nigeria Limited’s (CNL) Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU).

Chairman of Itsekiri Oil and Gas Producing/Impacted Communities’ Development Committee (IPCDC), Ambassador Austin Oniyesan, disclosed this during the 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of IPCDC at Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

According to him, some of the achievements of IPCDC include construction of housing units, town halls, concrete walkways, road project, integrated…