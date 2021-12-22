AFF supports FRSC to kickstart anti-corruption sensitisation in training centres

The Akin Fadeyi Foundation (AFF), in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), with support from the MacArthur Foundation, has kickstarted a series of anti-corruption sensitisation workshops across the FRSC training centres with the first set of the trainings launched at the FRSC Academy, Udi, Enugu State and the Marshal Inspectorate Training School, Owa-Alero, Delta State.

Over 500 cadets and trainees in both locations were given the opportunity to engage with fundamental information on anti-corruption, accountability and effective leadership as a crucial launching pad in their careers at the Corps.

According to the Executive Director of AFF, Mr Akin Fadeyi, “the…