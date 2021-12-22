Agitation by Ekiti South to produce governor legitimate but… —Bamidele

Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, the lawmaker representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, is seeking the governorship ticket of of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State. In this interview with some journalists, he speaks on zoning and other issues. KUNLE ODEREMI brings the excerpts:

IT is a known fact that you have tried, in the past, to be governor of Ekiti State, why are you giving it another try, this time?

I want to say that I am renewing the bid because I believe that part of the purpose for which God created me is to serve. Also I am driven by my own philosophy of life that no man owns himself to himself alone, but partly to himself, family, community and…