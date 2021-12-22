Broadband: Pantami, Danbatta assure of plans to bridge infrastructure deficit

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, and the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Umar Garba Danbatta, have assured that the ongoing policy directions and regulatory measures being put in place by the Nigerian Government towards bridging identified broadband infrastructure gaps shall be sustained in order to facilitate increased access to the Internet by citizens across the country.

The duo gave the assurance in their presentations during the recently-concluded virtual African Internet Governance Forum 2021 (vAFIGF2021).

The three-day annual forum which held in-person and virtually, was organised by the…