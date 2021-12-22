Buhari launches National Development Plan 2021-2025

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday launched Nigeria’s National Development Plan 2021-2025.

He performed the ceremony shortly before the commencement of this week’s meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Before the presentation of the document, Minister of Finance, Budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed, explained that the new document replaces the Economic Recovery and Growth Programme (ERGP)

According to her, “The NDP 2021-2025 is designed as our medium–term Development Plan to succeed the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP 2017-2020) which ended in December 2020.

“The ERGP 2017–2020 assisted the country to…