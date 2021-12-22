Curbing gender-based violence – Tribune Online

Gender-based violence has become so rampant across the globe. So many women have become victims of sexual violence (rape), physical violence, sexual harassment, psychological violence, force abortion, forced sterilisation, including female genital mutilation in their lifetime. Women in diaspora are being subjected to physical and sexual violence by an intimate partner or non-partner.

GBV inflicts harm on women and girls and is a severe violations of several human rights that is perpetrated against a persons will which is based on gender norms and unequal relationships in the form of threats of violence and coercion.

On individual level, GBV leads to psychological trauma, and can…