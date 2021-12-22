FG declares Monday 27, Tuesday 28 Dec, Jan 3 as Christmas, New Year public holidays

THE Federal Government has declared Monday 27, Tuesday 28 December 2021 and Monday, 3rd January 2022 as public holidays to mark Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day celebrations respectively.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora on this year’s Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Aregbesola in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore on Wednesday in Abuja, enjoined Christians to practice the doctrines of Christ, which include but not limited to faith, hope and love.

“We must emulate the…