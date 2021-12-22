FG trains, equips 1500 youths in computer hardware, others

In continuation of its efforts to reduce unemployment among the youth across the country, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development has trained, certificated and equipped 1500 beneficiaries in the North-East subregion out of the over 20000 to benefit nationwide.

The beneficiaries who were drawn from the six states of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe states were trained for 3 months in three clusters of creative arts (animation), computer hardware (repairs and installation, fixing of Android phones) and scriptwriting.

After undergoing the 90 days training conducted by professionals at the Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic (ATP), Bauchi, the…