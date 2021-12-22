Kano Hisbah denies inviting parents of new Miss Nigeria

The Commandant-General of the board, Sheikh Harun Ibn Sina, has denied that the Kano Hisbah board is inviting the winner of the 44th edition of Miss Shatou Garko for questioning.

This was just as he also denied that it has invited the parents of the beauty pageant winner for questioning.

Ibn Sina described the rumoured quizzing of Shatou as the handiwork of mischief-makers.

He noted that the Hisbah authorities in the state did not extend any formal or verbal invitation to Shatou or her parents.

Ibn Sina said rather Hisbah only cautioned against the putting of attires that contradicts Islamic injunctions noting that clothing that exposes sensitive parts of feminine bodies is…