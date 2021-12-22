Make civil service reforms work, Yemi-Esan tells perm secs

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, Tuesday charged Permanent Secretaries to ensure that the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP 25) becomes a reality.

Dr Yemi-Esan made this charge at the commissioning of the State House ICT Training Centre located within the presidential villa, Abuja auditorium.

She said: “It is a great pleasure to see that Permanent Secretaries are working assiduously to achieve the dream of a new Civil Service.

“The dream of the new Civil Service is a service that will be completely digitalized. By the end of 2025, there will be very little work that will be done with paper, this is the time…