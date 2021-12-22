Prayer, fasting will end insecurity in Nigeria ― Sheikh Kabara

An Islamic cleric and leader of Qadiriyya sect in West Africa, Shiekh Qariballah Nasir Kabara, has called on Nigerians to go for prayer and fasting and ask for forgiveness from the Almighty Allah for an end to the lingering insecurity situation in the country.

According to him, the current security challenges that Nigeria and other parts of the world is facing is worrisome, hence people needed to devote themselves to the worship of Allah, and seek for his forgiveness and shun all immoral acts.

He made the assertion during the national prayer for peace in the country held at “Darul Qadiriyya” in Kano.

He said, “We should go back and screen our relationship between ourselves…