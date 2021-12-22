Sultan Njoya’s good example – Tribune Online

HIS Royal Highness, Nabil Mbombo Njoya, the new Sultan of Bamoun in the Republic of Cameroon, a veritable custodian of tradition, reportedly declined recently, the offer of a 14-year-old virgin in marriage as tradition demands, saying that she is a minor. According to tradition, the wife of a new Sultan must come from the Njim Monchouh family to terminate the traditional rites known as Lah-kam. But the Sultan refused the young girl offered by the family and opted to marry his long-time girlfriend instead. He has however promised to sponsor the teenager’s education from secondary school up to the university level.

