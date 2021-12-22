Tax Appeal Tribunal: CPPE seeks review of provisions on 50% amount in dispute

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), a non-governmental organization, has called on the finance minister Mrs Zainab Ahmed to review the recent provisions to Tax Appeal Tribunals rules compelling those who have tax disputes to pay 50per cent of the amount in dispute before their appeal can be heard.

At a press conference held in Lagos on Wednesday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) CPPE, Dr Muda Yusuf said the provision is contrary to natural justice as well as the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Establishment Act.

Specifically, the CEO said, “The CPPE would like to appeal to the finance minister to review the recent provisions to Tax Appeal Tribunals…