At last NANS reviews, adopts own constitution, 40-years after formation

National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), has reviewed and adopted its constitution, 40-years after formation.

The exercise took place at the University of Port Hartcourt’s (UNIPORT) auditorium, Rivers State, during its 66th Senate meeting.

The president of the Senate of NANS, Comrade Chuks Okafor, who revealed this in a statement he made available to newsmen in Awka, said a review of the constitution had become necessary in the face of growing insecurity and threats that are exposing the fragility of the Nigerian state and to give financial autonomy to members.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that NANS was birthed in 1980 as a successor to the National Union of Nigerian…