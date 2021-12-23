Cherry releases Omoda 5, set for entry into Nigeria auto market

As it gets set for entry into Nigeria’s automobile market, Chinese automaker, Cherry, has released a new model called Omoda 5.

The model, which was unveiled recently at the Auto Guangzhou event in China, is the first model featuring Cherry’s new generation design concept, Art in Motion.

The design concept of Art in Motion gave birth to Omoda 5’s galvanizing dynamic appearance, boundaryless front view, diamond matrix grille design, sporty lines and a double-layer integrated spoiler, gleaming with avant-garde artistry. And this has earned its commendation from the brand’s customers and prospective customers across the globe.

The unique and futuristic design concept, which…