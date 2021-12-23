Erectile dysfunction associated with family dysfunction among men with hypertension in Ilorin — Experts

IN a new study, researchers reported that erectile dysfunction is associated with family dysfunction among men with hypertension in Ilorin, indicating that hypertensive patients need to be screened for erectile dysfunction, family dysfunction and partner’s sexual satisfaction.

Researchers, in a cross-sectional study of 228 hypertensive patients at the Family Medicine Department of University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, put the prevalence of erectile dysfunction among them at 85.1% and more than half of the respondents (57%) had a functional family.

The study had assessed the levels of family functioning, the association of erectile dysfunction and family functioning together…