Lagos govt reaffirms commitment to EKOEXCEL

Ahead of the new school term in January 2022 and continuous pursuit of excellence, the Lagos State government has reaffirmed its commitment to EKOEXCEL put in place to provide quality education to both the rich and the poor and upskill teachers, leveraging on technology.

The programme launched in 2019 by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has so far witnessed over 12,000 headteachers and teachers moved from analogue to digital teaching, using tablets and updated curriculum, while over 14,000 primary school teachers from 1,009 public primary schools had been captured under the scheme.

Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) Executive Chairman, Hon Wahab Alawiye-King, gave this pledge…