Lalong signs N106.8bn 2022 Appropriation Bill into law

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has signed the 2022 approved appropriation bill of 106,807,267,642.12 passed by the State House of Assembly into law.

While signing the appropriation bill into law at the Government House Rayfield Jos on Thursday, the Governor commended the Speaker of the State Assembly Rt. Hon. Yakubu Sanda and other members of the House for their doggedness and determination that saw the expeditious and thorough consideration of the budget which was laid on the floor of the House on 20th October 2021.

The Governor said the passage of the bill was another proof of the cordial and symbiotic relationship existing between the Legislative, Executive, and…