‘MMA2 ready for Yuletide seamless flight operations’

The management of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), owners of MMA2, has expressed readiness to contain the upsurge of human and vehicular traffic expected during the Yuletide season.

To this end, BASL said all necessary facilities needed for seamless operations had been put in place.

The Head of Business, Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal II (MMA2), Mr Raphael Uchegbu, who disclosed this to journalists in his office at MMA2, Ikeja, said a lot of system upgrade had taken place to ensure seamless processing of passengers during the festive season and after.

Uchegbu explained that refresher courses had also been conducted for staff of the organisation in charge of…