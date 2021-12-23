NLC appeals to el-Eufai to consider giving bonus to pensioners

Nigeria Labor Congress (NLC), Kaduna State council, has appealed to Kaduna State government to consider pensioners on the approved bonus for all civil servants in the state.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Chairman and the Secretary of the council, Ayuba Magaji Suleiman and Christiana John Bawa, on Thursday.

While commending Governor Nasir el-Rufai for approving bonus for civil servants in the state, the council appealed to him to also consider pensioners in the approved end of year bonus for civil servants.

“We must commend Governor el-Rufai for the end of the year bonus to our members and…