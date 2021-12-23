NTI trains 925 teachers  on key thematic areas

The National Teachers’ Institute (NTI), Kaduna is training 925 teachers in all the 36 states of the country and Abuja on key thematic areas for teachers under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) project.

Prof. Musa Garba Maitafsir, Director and Chief Executive of NTI disclosed that the four days training was made possible by the support of the Federal Government under the able leadership of President Muhammad Buhari, is placing emphasis on the provision of quality education to its citizens.

‘’This conviction was borne out of the fact that education is a sure means of empowering citizens to live up to their responsibilities,’’ he said.

In a speech addressed to…