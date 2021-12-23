Police rescue 48 kano-bound traders abducted along Birnin Gwari highway

The Kaduna State Police Command has said it has rescued 48 Kano-bound traders abducted by bandits along Birnin Gwari/Kaduna highway on Wednesday.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Police imagemaker, ASP Muhammad Jalige on Thursday.

The statement noted that when the convoy of the traders was approaching Udawa village where they were confronted by heavy gunshots from the bandits which led to the abduction of dozens of traders.

However, the Policemen escorting the traders got more endorsement where they engaged the hoodlums in a fierce battle that led to the rescue of 48 traders.

“Thus, the precision of approach exhibited by the officers forced the bandits to…