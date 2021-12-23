President’s inter-school debate promoting unity, national dialogues among students — Coordinator

THE national coordinator of the President’s Inter- schools Debate Championship in Nigeria, Mr Dare Oritu, has said that the competition is beyond academic knowledge as it promotes effective national dialogues, unity, peaceful co-existence and healthy competition among school children and their teachers nationwide.

He gave this insight on Tuesday last week in Lagos at the opening ceremony of this year’s finals of the championship hosted by the Lagos State government at the LCCI Building, Alausa, Ikeja.

The President’s Independence Anniversary Inter-Schools Debate Championship is an annual competition among public school children that is divided into three categories, namely,…