Spread joy, religious tolerance, prosperity, Gani Adams charges Christians

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has called on Christians across the country to use the occasion of the celebration of Christmas, which he noted is unique, to spread joy and embrace religious tolerance.

Iba Adams made the call while speaking during the 2021 edition of the Christmas Carol, organised by the office of the Aare Ona Kakanfo, in Lagos.

The Yoruba generalissimo, while reiterating the need for religious tolerance as a panacea for peace and national progress, stressed that Nigeria had lost a lot to religious bigotry and fanatism whereas such was not the situation in the developed countries of the world.

“The idea of religious intolerance and…