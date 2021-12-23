Titan Trust Bank acquires 89.39% of Union Bank of Nigeria

Shareholders of Union Bank of Nigeria have reached an agreement to divest 89.39 per cent of their stake to Titan Trust Bank Limited (TTB).

In a statement to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Thursday, Union Global Partners Limited, Atlas Mara Limited, and other existing shareholders agreed to divest 89.39 percent shareholding in Union Bank to TTB.

The statement, signed by Somuyiwa Sonubi, Union Bank’s secretary, however, noted that completion of the transaction is subject to obtaining applicable regulatory approvals and the fulfillment of certain conditions precedent.

The statement reads “The Board of Directors of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc (“Union Bank”) today…